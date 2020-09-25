Andhra Pradesh High Court directs steps to prevent pollution of sea

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court consisting of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice Uma Devi directed the state government in an interim order to take remedial measures to prevent pollution of sea by not allowing the untreated industrial effluents and toxic sewerage water in to the nearby sea water and adjacent water bodies.



Ramon Magsaysay awardee Dr Rajendra Singh and national convener of Jalabiradari Bolisetty Satyanarayana filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking intervention in the prevention of the water bodies including sea being polluted.

They stated in the writ petition that they have conducted conservation yatra of north Andhra rivers, reservoirs and water bodies two years ago and wrote letters and also made open requests to the authorities and to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Counsel for the petitioners Challa Ajay Kumar submitted to the division bench that a number of pharmaceutical companies at Parawada near Visakhapatnam are releasing the untreated effluents and toxic sewage into the sea indiscriminately. On the other hand, the plastic waste is also polluting the sea coast.

The counsel stated that the negligence in monitoring by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the district authorities concerned has been endangering flora and fauna, biodiversity and also endangering the lives and health conditions of the fishermen living on the abutting sea shore of the area.

The writ mentioned the AP state government, the chairman of APPCB, the chairman of AP State Bio-diversity Board, the commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation as respondents.

The bench ordered the respondents to file counter November 6 and at the same time they were also directed to take necessary steps to control the pollution into the sea water.