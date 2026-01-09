AP will have 50k new hotel rooms in 10 years: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a global tourism destination, asserting that the state is moving towards a stage where it can “host the world” through a combination of hospitality, culture, cuisine and creative economy.

Addressing the Avakai–Amaravati Festival in Vijayawada, Naidu described tourism as the largest economic driver, surpassing traditional sectors, and stressed that a welcoming mindset was central to its growth.

He announced that the state aims to create 50,000 to one lakh new hotel rooms over the next decade to strengthen hospitality infrastructure.

Highlighting destination-based tourism, the Chief Minister said places such as Suryalanka beach, Papikondalu, Polavaram, Araku, Gandikota and flamingo habitats would be promoted through festivals and curated events. He said Araku coffee would be positioned as a global brand and announced that AP Travel Mart programmes would be conducted across nine districts to attract investment and tourists.

Naidu underlined the importance of safety and cleanliness, stating that tourists would not visit places plagued by scams or poor governance. Referring to Amaravati, he said it was a Greenfield capital, with Vijayawada, Guntur and Mangalagiri forming part of a dynamic urban region. “There is no question of Amaravati failing,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh enjoyed a cultural advantage, with Tirumala being a global spiritual centre and Telugu traditions rooted in festivals, food and cinema. He said Andhra cuisine had earned worldwide recognition, noting that chefs from the state work in hotels across the globe.

Criticising the previous regime, Naidu said cultural celebrations had faded earlier but were revived after the NDA government came to power. He0 cited the revival of Vijayawada Dasara. Emphasising Telugu cinema’s legacy, from Bhakta Prahlada to Bahubali, he said culture, literature and cinema remain the enduring strengths of the Telugu people.