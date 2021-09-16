Andhra Pradesh High Court orders removal of party colours on waste management units

Nelapadu (Amaravati): In a setback to the state government, the AP High Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over applying of party colours to the solid waste management units though orders were issued in the past against it.

The division bench presided by Chief Justice Aroop Kumar Goswamy and Justice Nainala Jayasurya ordered the personal attendance of principal secretary of panchayat raj and the chairman of Swatcha Andhra, and both appeared before the division bench.

Advocate Jada Sravan Kumar, appearing on behalf of the petitioner Parasa Suresh, Krishna district unit president of Jai Bhim Access Justice, pointed out that applying party colour to the solid waste management units was illegal. He said that the government was spending several crores of rupees of public money on the colours to the government buildings.

Concurring with the argument, the division bench ordered the officials to remove the colours immediately. The officials were also directed to give instructions to the lower level staff not to apply party colours to the government buildings and solid waste management units.

The officials informed the division bench that the colours would be removed in two weeks.

The division bench directed the officials to remove the colours by October 6 and file an affidavit to that effect in the High Court.