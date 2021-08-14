Andhra Pradesh High Court posts hearing on schools reopening to August 18

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday posted the hearing on petition filed against the reopening of schools to August 18.



It may be noted that the state government has decided to reopen schools on August 16. Minister for education A Suresh also said that efforts were on reopen schools on August 16 and to distribute schools kits to students, adding that vaccination will be completed for teachers and staff of schools.

Against this backdrop, a petition was filed against the reopening of schools in view of the prevailing Covid pandemic.

The advocate for the petitioner argued that as vaccination was not completed for staff of schools, schools should not be reopened.

The government counsel said that 85 per cent of vaccination was completed so far and the remaining staff would also be vaccinated soon.

After hearing the arguments, the court posted the next hearing on the subject to August 18.