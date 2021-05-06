Andhra Pradesh High Court seeks report from govt. over deaths in Anantapur hospital

The Andhra Pradesh High Court made key remarks on the coronavirus conditions in the state. The court directed the government to file a report on covid's death at the Anantapur Government Hospital. Also, the High Court directed the central government to see to it that the state government receive the requested oxygen and suggested that steps be taken to ensure that oxygen is supplied from near by places such as Bellary and Tamil Nadu rather from remote areas.

On the other hand, the court questioned the state government on what steps it has taken for oxygen self-sufficiency and ordered that covid care centers and beds be increased. The High Court directed the government to increase the number of coronavirus tests across the state and directed the nodal officers to be available 24 hours a day.



The court also inquired about vaccination and asked as to why it is not taking place. The court adjourned the next hearing to the Vacation Bench court.



Meanwhile, the daily number of positive cases in the state is close to 20,000. Andhra Pradesh is one of the fastest growing corona cases state in the last two weeks across the country. AP ranks sixth in the list of states with the highest number of active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Medical Health.l, AP ranks 13th out of 16 states with a positivity rate of over 20%. Of the 24 states with the highest daily increase, Andhra Pradesh ranked 4th position.