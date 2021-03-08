Andhra Pradesh High Court stalls Eluru Municipal polls

Amaravati: The High Court on Monday issued interim orders directing the State Election Commissioner to suspend the elections to Eluru Municipal Corporation. The High Court issued orders following a petition filed on lapses in the electoral list. It may be noted that a petition was filed last year on the lapses in the electoral list. The High Court directed the officials to set right the electoral list.

However, another petition was filed again on February 14 when the officials failed to set right the lapses in electoral list and proceeding for Eluru municipal corporation elections.

After hearing the argument of the advocate on behalf of the petitioner, the High Court issued interim orders directing the SEC to suspend the Eluru Municipal corporation elections. As hardly one day left for Eluru Municipal elections, political parties and contesting candidates are in a confusion over their fate.

The SEC or the State government is likely to file petition in the case as electioneering was completed and Eluru municipal corporation and polls are scheduled on March 10.

Meanwhile, in another petition filed by Jana Sena leader demanding fresh notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections, the High Court reserved its judgement.