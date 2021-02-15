Andhra Pradesh High Court stays SEC orders over ration door delivery vehicles

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has got a big relief in the AP High Court as the court has granted stay on the State Election Commissioner's orders to change the colours for ration door delivery vehicles in the state. The court of law said that the interim orders will remain in effect until March 15.

The issue of ration door delivery vehicles has come under scrutiny as the Election Code is in force across the state. SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh who inspected these vehicles ordered to change the colours of vehicle. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has challenged the SEC decision in the High Court to which the Court, which heard the petition has stayed the SEC orders.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court earlier has directed that the SEC take the call on the implementation of ration door delivery scheme amid Panchayat election code in the state. On the orders of high court, the SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar inspected the door delivery vehicles and ordered to change the colours. The government has said that it would take three months for the change of colours. However, the court has issued stay orders on SEC decision to stop the ration door delivery scheme.