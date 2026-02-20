IIM Ahmedabad Partners with OpenAI to Prepare Future-ready Workforce

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has partnered with OpenAI to enable effective and responsible usage of artificial intelligence (AI) for its students, faculty, as well as staff members. Through this partnership, IIMA is laying the foundation for a comprehensive AI ecosystem on campus that integrates teaching, research, industry collaboration, and innovation into management education, covering areas such as strategy, operations, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, and public policy.

As part of its continued efforts to prepare students for an AI-driven future of work, IIMA’s collaboration with OpenAI will equip the future leaders with the ability to deploy AI responsibly in enterprise decision-making and organisational transformation.

Additionally, the collaboration will also support faculty enablement through AI-informed teaching and evaluation frameworks, while activating IIMA’s innovation ecosystem to drive industry partnerships, sponsored research, and startup incubation. Furthermore, it will also aid faculty members in integrating generative AI into case-based pedagogy and classroom workflows.

To implement this partnership, the Institute will undertake a campus-wide deployment of ChatGPT Edu across its degree and executive education programmes. In collaboration with OpenAI, IIMA will also build AI capability through training, hands-on projects, and industry-linked initiatives that prepare students for an AI-driven workplace.

Expressing his views on the collaboration, Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, remarked, “Technology has always been a great enabler for humankind. As the world is looking at the century-defining opportunities that lie before us with AI, across every industry and economy, it is time that we brace ourselves by building a strong foundation for an exciting future. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI, a world-leading organisation in AI research and development, to make management education intrinsically aligned with the global technology and business landscape. This collaboration will not only prepare our students, faculty, and staff members to become an AI-Native workforce but also support them in understanding and adopting responsible use of AI through a range of resources and activities. IIM Ahmedabad is committed to leading and shaping the future of management education and business leadership with emerging opportunities in AI.”