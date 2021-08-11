Andhra Pradesh High Court upholds reinstatement of Ashok as MANSAS chairman

Amaravati: The High Court gave orders supporting the reinstatement of former Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as chairman of MANSAS Trust.

The court dismissed the petition filed by state government and Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju challenging the reinstatement of Ashok Gajapathi. It also gave orders supporting the single bench order in favour of Ashok Gajapathi Raju.



It may be noted that the state government appointed Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as chairperson of MANSAS Trust and Simhachalam Devasthanam in the past by removing Ashok from the posts. When Ashok filed a petition in the High Court against his removal from the posts, the single bench of High Court reinstated him.