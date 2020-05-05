Andhra Pradesh hikes another 50 percent on liquor prices
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh government hikes another 50 percent on liquor prices
Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision towards discouraging alcohol consumption, by increasing another 50 percent on MRP, according to sources.
By the end of this month, another 15 percent wine shops will be closed. The decision will come into force most probably from today itself, sources revealed.
The official announcement will be made today, after the review by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on it.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story