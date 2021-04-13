Andhra Pradesh: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita refutes stone attack on Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Sucharita reacted to the incident of pelting stones at TDP chief Chandrababu. Speaking to media in Guntur today, Sucharita said that the incident of pelting stones at former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was untrue. Sucharitha criticized Chandrababu and said that he had started a new drama realising that the TDP would fail miserably in the Tirupati elections. Sucharitha criticised Chandrababu for looking to gain sympathy in the Tirupati elections in the name of false allegations of pelting stones. YSRCP leaders said there was no need to attack with stones. Home Minister Sucharita said that despite the conspiracies, YSRCP party's candidate is going to win with a solid victory in the Tirupati parliamentary elections.

Home Minister Sucharita, on the other hand, was responding to criticism over the YS Viveka murder trial. YS Vivekananda's murder case is under CBI jurisdiction and CBI officials are investigating the cases and emphasised that it is the CBI that had to settle the murder case. Sucharita said that they also hope that these cases will be completed expeditiously.

It is known that by-election campaign is going on for Tirupati Parliamentary constituency. Against this backdrop, TDP chief and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu conducted his election campaign in Tirupati on Monday. Unidentified persons allegedly threw stones at Chandrababu during the campaign. Two people were injured in the incident. However, Chandrababu, who took the stone-throwing incident seriously staged sit in protest on the road. He was outraged that such incidents were taking place under the rule of YSRCP. However, YSRCP leaders are condemning Chandrababu's criticism and giving a strong counter.