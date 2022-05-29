Andhra Pradesh: Husband attacks wife and commits suicide in Vizianagaram

The atrocity took place in the centre of the Cheepurupalli town in Vizianagaram at around 1.30pm when everyone was watching where a man attacked a woman with a knife and strangled her. He later committed suicide by drinking insecticide. Concerned locals later spotted the couple and rushed them to hospital. Going into details, Mamidi Varalakshmi from Pillapeta village in Cheepurupalli town was married to Mango Kanakaraju (30) from Gurla Mandal Tatavarikattali village a year and a half ago and have have a nine-month son.



After the birth of son, Varalakshmi was staying in Pillapeta, a village, due to quarrels between the couple. Husband Kanakaraju lives with his parents in his grandfather's house. While Kanakaraju is working as a mason Varalakshmi is working in a hotchips shop in the town. At around 1.30 pm on Saturday, Varalakshmi refused to go to his husband despite husband pleaded.



During the quarrel between the two, Kanakaraju lost his temper and strangled his wife with the knife he had brought with him. Immediately he also drank worm medicine and went into a coma. The locals responded and rushed them to the local government hospital where the doctors treated Varalakshmi and rushed Kanakaraj to the district headquarters where he pronounced dead. Police registered the case and investigating it further.