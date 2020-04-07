Andhra Pradesh is better compared to other states in tackling coronavirus, says CMO official PV Ramesh

Andhra Pradesh: The state government has been very vigilant in tackling the coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh compared to the rest of the states, said the chief secretary of the CMO, Dr PV Ramesh. He told the media on Tuesday that only one positive case has been registered since last night with which it may be assumed that the rise of cases would gradually come down. However, he said that the state government is completely vigilant and bringing more kits from Pune to increase the convenience of lab tests.

"We have installed 43,000 isolation beds in the state so far, " Dr Ramesh said. Ramesh said that the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing the situation from time to time at various stages.

The government has brought COVID-19 under Aarogyasri and taken steps to ensure that corona treatment is available in private hospitals as well. "In addition to this, we have set up all the facilities in government hospitals. Experts say that the number of cases would gradually decrease.

On the other hand, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has reviewed the current situation of coronavirus and asked the officials to focuses on the random tests where the COVID-19 hotspots.