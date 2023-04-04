Andhra Pradesh: Jagananne Maa Bhavishyat poster released, to begin from April 7

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that CM Jagan's rule is continuing with the aim of welfare and development of all communities. On Tuesday, he unveiled the poster of the program 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyat' and spoke on the occasion. Sajjala revealed that the program 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyat' is being conducted across the state from April 7 to 20.



Stating that the idea has come from the people's belief that YS Jagan is the future, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy that they have taken up the program with Jagananne Maa Bhavishyat program for 14 days. He said that the government's aim is to bring changes in people's lives and asked the people to differentiate the difference between this government and the previous government. "We will let you know how the welfare schemes are being implemented," Sajjala said.

Sajjala said that seven lakh soldiers are going to visit every family on behalf of CM Jagan for 14 days. "As much as 87 percent people have benefited directly from the government and there is no such situation anywhere in the country,' Sajjala said adding that they have undertaken a program to stand against the conspiracies of some forces in the name of opposition.