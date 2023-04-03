Andhra Pradesh: Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy challenges Lokesh to prove allegations

Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy challenged Chandrababu and Lokesh saying that he would resign from the post of MLA if the allegations against him were proved. He asked whether the TDP chief will leave politics if they cannot prove it.

It is known that Nara Lokesh in Yuvagalam accused MLA Kethireddy of occupying a pond and building a farmhouse in Dharmavaram. The MLA responded to Lokesh's comments.

Kethireddy went near Chandrababu's residence at Karakatta in Undavalli and protested asking whether it was an illegal construction.