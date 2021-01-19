Andhra Pradesh leads in coronavirus vaccination, here's the number of persons vaccinated

The process of coronavirus vaccination is in full swing in Andhra Pradesh. Vaccination began on the fourth day on Tuesday at 332 centers across the state. As many as 14,606 people were vaccinated on the third day as part of the vaccination. The total number of people vaccinated in three days was 46,755. Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of the vaccination process.

Vaccination‌ continues to be successful with doctors, Corona Warriors, medical staff, sanitation workers being vaccinated. Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has been monitoring the distribution of vaccines by issuing directives from time to time to expedite the process.

According to the medical and health department, the district wise number of persons vaccinated are 1276 in Anantapur, 976 in Chittoor, 1923 in East Godavari, 1490 in Guntur, 473 in Krishna, 860 in Kurnool, 1017 in Prakasam, 1847 in Nellore, 1193 in Srikakulam, 1474 in Visakhapatnam, 781 in Vizianagaram, 459 in West Godavari, 837 in YSR Kadapa district.

On the other hand, the coronavirus cases have come down in the state with as many as 81 new coronavirus cases reported taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,86,066 while the number of deaths reported in last twenty four hours is only one in Visakhapatnam district taking the total death toll to 7141.