Andhra Pradesh likely to have 25 districts, process of delimitation commences

Amaravati: The process for delimitation of districts on the lines of Parliament constituencies has begun in the State with the Government setting up a Committee to study and finalise number of smaller districts and their boundaries paving way for better governance.



State Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), told media after the cabinet meet, here on Wednesday, that a Committee would be formed to study the issue and submit its report at the earliest on delimiting the existing 13 districts to 25 or more as the case may be, with minimal expenditure.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his electioneering had promised smaller districts for better administration which is now taking shape. Towards this end, the cabinet has approved the study panel report on reorganisation of districts on the line of Parliament constituencies.

The Committee will be headed by Chief Secretary with CCLA Commissioner, Secretary of General Administration, Secretary of Planning Department, a representative from CMO, and Principal Secretary of Finance as Convenor. The Committee will study submit its report at the earliest.

The State will appoint 9712 personnel in the Medical and Health Department, which includes doctors, nurses, technicians and other posts. Of the total 9712 posts, 5701 are newly formed posts by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, and 4011 are vacancies in the Department.

The State will also recruit 420 teaching and 178 non-teaching staff on RGUKT (IIIT) institutions in Srikakulam and Ongole. Besides these, with an estimated budget of Rs 9 crore, a veterinary polytechnic college will come up at Kommamarri of Kurnool district, with an intake of 30 students from 2020-21 academic year. A similar facility will be taken up at Anantapur later.

The State government gave consent to withdraw the cases filed against the teachers and government employees during the agitation for opposing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the cases filed against those for attacking Guntur old police station will also be withdrawn.