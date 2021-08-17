Andhra Pradesh logs 1036 new coronavirus cases and 11 fatalities today - August 17, 2021

In the lastest health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh state medical and family welfare department, the state has registered 1036 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total cases to 19,95,669. While coming to the fatalities, the death toll has increased to 13,671 including 11 new deaths in the last twenty four hours.

On the other hand, as many as 1929 new patients were declared cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,65,657. The number of active cases have been at 16,341.



According to the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest cases with 211 followed by 197 in Nellore and 147 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 12 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



The state has conducted 2,57,67,609 tests so far including 59,198 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours. The Andhra Pradesh government has once again extended the night curfew imposed for containment of coronavirus till 21 this month.



