Andhra Pradesh logs 12,615 new coronavirus cases and five deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 12,615 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,40,056 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, five deaths reported on Thursday taking the toll to 14527. On the other hand, as many as 3674 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,71,658 and there are currently 53,871 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 2338 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 2117 and Guntur 1066 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 216 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.20 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 47,420 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 3,17,532 cases and 491 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



