Andhra Pradesh logs 135 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths today - December 23

Andhra Pradesh reported 103 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,76,212 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,486.

On the other hand, as many as 164 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,60,400 and there are currently 1326 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 35 new infections, followed by Krishna 23 and Guntur 18 while Srikakulam district has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.10 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 28,670 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 7495 cases and 434 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.







