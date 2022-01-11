Andhra Pradesh logs 1831 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 1831 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,84,674 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, no deaths reported on Monday. On the other hand, as many as 242 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,62,974 and there are currently 7195 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 467 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 295 and East Godavari Vizianagaram has logged the least cases with 40 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.18 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 36,452 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1,68,063 cases and 277 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While coming to Omicron cases in the state, the totally reaches 28 in Andhra Pradesh.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders imposing a night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from January 18. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. The Department of Medical Health will soon issue guidelines. The government has ordered that theaters be run with a 50 per cent occupancy and that they follow the covid registered mandatory.



