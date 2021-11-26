Andhra Pradesh logs 184 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 184 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,72,198 cases across the state. While coming to death toll one new death registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna districts taking total deaths to 14,432

On the other hand, as many as 214 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,55,603 and there are currently 2163 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 36 new infections, followed by Krishna 34 and West Godavari 30 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.03 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 29,731 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 10,459 new COVID-19 cases and 488 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







