Andhra Pradesh logs 400 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 400 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,63,577 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,343 with 4 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including one in Krishna, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 516 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 20,44,132 and there are currently 5102 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 73 new infections, followed by Krishna 68 and Guntur 50 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.92 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 37,744 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 15,906 new COVID-19 cases and 561 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country







