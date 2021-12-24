Andhra Pradesh logs 94 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths today - December 24

Andhra Pradesh reported 94 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,76,306 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna and West Bengal taking total toll to 14,488.

On the other hand, as many as 139 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,60,539 and there are currently 1279 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 15 new infections, followed by Guntur 12 and West Godavari 11 while Prakasam district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.10 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 29,801 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6650 cases and 374 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.







