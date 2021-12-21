Andhra Pradesh logs 95 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today - December 21

Andhra Pradesh reported 95 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,75,974 Coronavirus cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,481.

On the other hand, as many as 179 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,60,061 and there are currently 1432 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 26 new infections, followed by Guntur 15 and West Godavari 9 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.10 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 27,233 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 5326 cases and 453 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh has reported one Omicron variant case and government has been vigilant over the new variant Omicron cases and taking all measures to tackle it.







