Andhra Pradesh: Lorry carrying liquor bottles overturns in Prakasam, people grabs the bottles

A lorry carrying bottles of beer overturned near Kalikavaya flyover in Singarayakonda mandal of Prakasam district. With this, the liquor lovers jumped up and took away the beer bottles. According to the police report, a lorry carrying bottles of Kingfisher and NG brand beer left the United Breweries Limited factory in Bantupalli village of Ranasthalam mandal in Srikakulam district to a liquor depot in Madanapalle, Chittoor district.



The driver fell asleep on the runway near the Kalikavaya flyover in the Singarayakonda mandal of Prakasam district due to drowsiness. The lorry hit a cement block in the middle of the road and overturned. The incident happened at around 3am on Sunday. At the same time, a tanker lorry heading towards Ongole from Chennai hit a part of a liquor lorry truck and the beer bottles fell on the road. The official value of beer bottles is around Rs 5.50 lakh and the market price is around Rs. 30 lakh. A large number of liquor lovers rushed to the spot and picked up the beer bottles as they found the lorry overturned. This caused a traffic problem on the national highway.

Upon receiving the information, the local police and the Tanguturu Highway Patrolling Police reached the spot and resolved the traffic problem. The lorry was then diverted to the side of the road with the help of a crane and the Excise and SEB officials were informed to take care not to pick up the remaining bottles. SI L Sampath Kumar said the case was being investigated.