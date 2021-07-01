Andhra Pradesh: Lovers commit suicide in Nellore, girl dies and boy critical

In a tragic incident, a love couple has committed suicide in the Nellore district. The incident took place on Thursday in the second town of Gudur.

Going into details, Tejaswini and Venkatesh, tried to commit suicide by hanging themselves in a house in Gudur second town near urban health centre. They were rushed to Gudur Government Hospital in an unconscious state.

Meanwhile, Tejaswini died in the background and Venkatesh's condition was critical. The details of why the couple attempted suicide are not known. The police who registered the case are investigating.