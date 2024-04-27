Indian-origin man killed while evading arrest in US

Live
New York: A 42-year-old Indian-origin man in the US was shot and killed by police in San Antonio after he struck two officers with his vehicle as they were trying to arrest him in connection with an aggravated assault case against a woman.
Sachin Kumar Sahoo was pronounced deceased at the scene after police officer Tyler Turner shot at him on April 21 in San Antonio, a city in Texas. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said Sachin Kumar Sahoo died from multiple gunshot wounds during last weekend's altercation with police, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Sahoo originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh. Sources said he could have been a naturalised US citizen.
