Tirupati: ‘Work hard for the victory of Srinivasulu’

Tirupati : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan directed leaders and activists of both the parties to ensure that the alliance candidate Arani Srinivasulu wins in Tirupati Assembly constituency.





After completing the campaign in Rajampeta on Thursday night, the two leaders met the Tirupati district leaders of the two parties at Tirupati airport.



Pawan who reached the airport early held a meeting with Tirupati Assembly Jana Sena candidate Srinivasulu and the workers of the TDP and BJP. He also held a meeting with JSP leaders Kiran Royal and Pasupuleti Hariprasad.



Pawan asked party nominee Srinivasulu to take along leaders of all the alliance parties and activists and work hard to achieve victory in the election.



He also made it clear that the party leaders should first set aside differences and wholeheartedly take part in the elect ion campaign for the victory of Srinivasulu.



Naidu on his part met TDP leaders Sugunamma, Narasimha Yadav and others and told them that they should follow the party directions.



“As part of the seat-sharing among TDP, JSP and BJP, the Tirupati seat has been allotted to the JSP and it is our moral responsibility to work for the victory of the alliance candidate in the constituency,” Naidu told the party leaders and cadres. Later, the TDP chief held a meeting with leaders of the alliance parties.