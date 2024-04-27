Anantapur: These will be last democratic polls if Modi returns, warns CPI

Anantapur : CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna has denounced prime minister Narendra Modi in the strongest terms, describing him as basically ‘anti-people’. The electoral battle on progress is not between INDIA block and the NDA but between Modi and the People.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here on Friday, Ramakrishna said that if Modi wins, this would be India's last democratic elections, as he is all set to destroy Constitution, executive, legislature and judiciary.



The CPI state general secretary said 2024 is a crucial year for the world as 60 countries are going to elect their governments and Indian elections are far more important because India is a light house of democracy and many are looking into India as a democratic model.



Modi's defeat is the need of the hour as he is anti-people, anti-Constitution, anti-democracy, anti-minorities and secularism. He failed to perform as a prime minister and to deliver on promises like two lakh jobs’ creation every year etc.,

He urged people to intervene and save themselves, the country and all that this nation stands for. BJP leader Piyush Goyal's statement that they would scrap Muslim reservation in Telangana speaks a lot about what they are up to. He maintained that even SC, ST, BC reservations too would be scrapped if Modi returns as Prime minister.



He demanded TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to react on Amit Shaw's statement on Muslim reservations, as they are part of NDA.



Ramakrishna faulted Chief Minister Y S Jagan Reddy for trying to defend Y S Avinash Reddy in Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case by calling him a ‘small boy’, whereas Avinash himself testified that he went to Vivekananda's house just when they were cleaning blood stains on the floor. Reacting to Jagan's assertion that God knows everything, people know everything and that the sisters who turned against him know everything (about Viveka's murder), Ramakrishna stated that even Jagan Mohan Reddy too knows everything about Viveka's murder.



On the controversy surrounding preventing volunteers from distributing pensions, Ramakrishna said that if 1.26 lakh secretariat staff distributed pensions to 66 lakh pensioners, each secretariat staff would have distributed pensions to just 55 pensioners, but they were not entrusted with the job just to score a political point over the grand alliance, particularly the TDP-JSP.



The CPI state secretary warned of an agitation on May 1, if pensions were not disbursed at the pensioners doorstep the same day.

