Andhra Pradesh: Maganti Babu's younger son Ravindranath dies of ill health in Hyderabad

Maganti Ravindranath Choudhary (Ravindra), second son of former Eluru MP Maganti Babu, passed away on Tuesday. He was recently admitted to a private hospital in the city due to poor health. After a few days of treatment there, he was discharged from the hospital due to poor health. However, he stayed at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad without going home from the hospital and suddenly his health deteriorated on Tuesday. He died shortly before the hotel staff tried to seek medical help for vomiting blood. The matter was reported to the police.

Upon reaching there, the police sent Maganti Ravindra's body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and are investigating. Full details are yet to be known. It is learned that Ramji, the eldest son of Maganti Babu, also died recently.

However, different arguments are currently being heard over the incident. According to an argument, Maganti Ravindra fell unconscious in a hotel room and his family members rushed him to Yashoda Hospital. However, it seems that doctors have already confirmed that he is dead. However, the untimely death of Maganti Babu's two sons has left the family in deep grief.