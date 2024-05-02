Damacharla promises to make Ongole No 1 with special plan

Ongole : Ongole Assembly constituency will be developed as the top constituency in the state by implementing a special action plan, said MLA candidate of NDA Damacharla Janardhana Rao. As part of the election campaign in 34 and 35 divisions in the Ongole town, the NDA candidate Janardhana Rao, Jana Sena Party district president Shaik Reyaz, BJP Assembly convener Y Yogaiah Yadav and other leaders toured the various localities on Wednesday.

Speaking during the campaign, Janardhana Rao said that after forming the NDA government in the state, they would implement the Super Six schemes announced in the manifesto to all eligible people.



He said that all sections of society would benefit when the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister of the state. He requested the people to vote for the cycle symbol to bring the NDA to power, for the development of the state.



If given the chance to become MLA again, Janardhana Rao assured that he would develop Ongole in all fields, and make it the number one constituency in the state, with a special action plan. He asked the people to vote for Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and for him to elect as the Ongole MP and MLA.

