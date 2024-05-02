Srikakulam: Main parties busy making caste calculations

Srikakulam : Candidates of main parties YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance are busy calculating caste-wise voters in all seven Assembly segments and parliamentary constituency. There are seven Assembly segments under the purview of Srikakulam parliament constituency. They are Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Pathapatnam.

In Itchapuram segment, total number of voters is 2,67,196, of whom Buragana Kalinga, Yadava, Reddika communities form major chunk. Fishermen, Benthu Oriya communities occupied next place. In this segment, both YSRCP and alliance candidates Piriya Vijaya and Bendalam Ashok belong to Buragana Kalinga community. Both the candidates are putting in all efforts to woo the voters of other major and minor communities.

In Palasa, there are total 2,18,208 voters. Large number of voters belong to Kalinga community and next place is occupied by Agnikula Kshatriya, Vada Balija, Jalari communities.



Yadava, Kalinga Vysya, Turpu Kapu, SC and ST communities occupied next places. In this segment, both YSRCP and alliance candidates Seediri Appala Raju and Gouthu Sirisha, belong to fishermen and Sri Sayana communities. Both the candidates have no strength of their own communities here and are trying to garner the support of other castes.

In Tekkali segment, of the 2,34,433 total voters, Kalingas are dominant community followed by Turpu Kapus. PolinatiVelama, Agnikula Kshatriya, Vada Balija, Jalari communities occupy next place. In this segment, YSRCP and alliance candidates Duvvada Srinivas and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu belong to Kalinga and Polinati Velama communities respectively. Both are making efforts to attract the voters of other major and minor sections.

In Narasannapeta segment, the total number of voters is 2,14,288 and out of it large number of voters belong to Polinati Velama caste. Next important community is Kalingas. Other communities Turpu Kapu, Sri Sayana, SC, ST, Vysya occupied next place. Both YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates Dharmana Krishna Das and Baggu Ramana Murthy belong to Polinati Velama community. In Srikakulam segment, Polinati Velama and Kalinga communities dominate the voters. There are total 2,72,385 in the constituency.

Turpu Kapu, Sri Sayana, SC, ST and Vysyas occupied next place. In this segment, both YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP candidates Dharmana Prasada Rao and Gondu Sankar are from Polinati Velama community. Both are making all efforts to woo the voters of other major and minor communities in this segment.



In Amadalavalasa has a total voter strength of 1,93,479. Of them Kalingas form major chunk while second place is occupied by Turpu Kapus, followed by Polinati Velama, Padmasali, Naga Vamsam, Reddika, Vysya, Sri Sayana and SC, ST communities. In this segment, both YSRCP and -BJP alliance candidates Tammineni Sitaram and Kuna Ravi Kumar are from Kalinga community. Both are striving to woo the voters of other communities.



In Pathapatnam segment, total number of voters is 2,24,648 and out of it a large number of voters are from Turpu Kapu community. SC, ST communities occupy second place and third place is occupied by Kalinga, Polinati Velama, Padmasali, Reddika and Vysya communities.



In this segment both YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates Reddy Shanthi and Mamidi Govinda Rao belong to Turpu Kapu community.

