- Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ram temple in Ayodhya
- YSRCP activists threatening Independent goes viral on social media
- Heat wave: Health dept issues advisory
- Srikakulam: Main parties busy making caste calculations
- Heatwaves alert for several states
- Can Pvt Properties Be Termed Material Resources Of Community?: SC reserves judgement
- Vijayawada: Chandrababu Naidu vows to protect rights of workers
- Let Cong give in writing it will not grant quota based on religion: PM
- Damacharla promises to make Ongole No 1 with special plan
- Firing at Salman House: Accused ‘commits suicide’ in custody
Firing at Salman House: Accused ‘commits suicide’ in custody
Mumbai: A 32-year-old man arrested in the case related to the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence here allegedly hanged himself in the police lock-up on Wednesday, an official said.
Anuj Thapan, the deceased, was accused of supplying weapons to the shooters who opened fire outside Khan's residence in Bandra on April 14 and arrested by the Mumbai crime branch. He hanged himself with a piece of bedsheet in the toilet of the first-floor lock-up.
