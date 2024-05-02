Firing at Salman House: Accused ‘commits suicide’ in custody

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man arrested in the case related to the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence here allegedly hanged himself in the police lock-up on Wednesday, an official said.

Anuj Thapan, the deceased, was accused of supplying weapons to the shooters who opened fire outside Khan's residence in Bandra on April 14 and arrested by the Mumbai crime branch. He hanged himself with a piece of bedsheet in the toilet of the first-floor lock-up.

