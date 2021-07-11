Andhra Pradesh: Major Developments Took place In The Last Week

The major developments have been taken place politically in Andhra Pradesh right from the war of disputes between the two Telugu states over Krishna water to the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same. While in the centre, the cabinet expansion took place in the past week. However, we have collated the developments took place in the past week.



Take a look!



YS Jagan writes to PM Modi



In an interesting turn over the Krishna water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh has written a letter to Narendra Modi over the illegal irrigation projects in Telangana. He urged that the KRMB should first visit Telangana projects and then Andhra Pradesh projects. He also sought the permission for Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.



Chief Minister's visit to Kadapa district



The major development that grabbed the attention is YS Jagan's visit to Kadapa district where he launched several development works apart from paying tribute to his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Ghat in Pulivendula on the occasion of birth anniversary. The interesting aspect is that YS Jagan and his sister Sharmila didn't meet this time over at the ghat over alleged differences between them as the latter had floated the political party in Telangana.



BJP former MP Kambhampati Hari Babu appointed as governor of Mizoram



In a reshuffle and appointment of new governors in the country, the former BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh Kambhampati Hari Babu was appointed as governor of Mizoram and the Bandaru Dattatreya of Telangana has been transferred as governor of Haryana.



Guntur jawan Martyred in Jammu and Kashmir



A jawan named Jaswant Reddy from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh was martyred in a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir when a counter firing took place in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district between terrorists and the Army. The government has announced Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of martyred.

