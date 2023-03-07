Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally murdered by his brother in Eluru district over a slight dispute

In a horrific incident, a man murdered his own brother in Eluru district. According to details, Narasimha Raju and Krishnamraju are brothers residing at Gollaladibba of Ganapavaram. Narasimha Raju's wife died in the past and has no children while his brother Krishnamraj's wife also died and got his daughter married. With this, both the brothers are staying together.



Against this backdrop, Narasimha Raju recently had diabetes and had his toe amputated. Since then, Krishnamraj has been making fun of his brother.



He is making fun of his brother instead of showing sympathy and asked Narasimha Raju to leave the house.

Narasimharaju who could not bear this murdered Krishnamraj by hitting on the head. Narasimharaj stayed at home on Sunday without telling anyone about this. After sleeping that night, he went to Ganapavaram police station on Monday morning and surrendered.



Narasimharaju explained the murder of his brother to the police personnel. After inspecting the incident site, the police conducted a post-mortem and shifted the dead body of Krishnamraj to Tadepalligudem Hospital for post-mortem. The Police have registered a case against Narasimharaj.