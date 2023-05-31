Andhra Pradesh: Man dies by snake bite in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident took place in Buridivalasa of Sarabujili mandal in Srikakulam district where a man died due to snake bite on Monday night.



According to family members, Kolla Durga Rao (25) of Buridivalasa Colony in Sarabujili Mandal died of snakebite late on Monday night when he was reaching home from outside to sleep.



He was dead in the midway when he was taken to the doctors. Durga Rao was survived with parents Kolla Simhachalam and Veeramma.

