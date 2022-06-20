Andhra Pradesh: Man killed for asking him to pay back debt in Eluru district

The incident took place on Sunday in Venkatadripuram, Nuzividu mandal of Eluru district, where a man was killed for not giving him the thousand rupees he owed. According to police, Gollapalli Srinivasa Rao, 45, of Venkatadripuram, was working as a tractor driver for a cement and brick company in Ravicharla in the mandal. He had previously brought 200 cement‌ stones needed at home.

50 of them were taken away by a man named Kuchipudi Ranga (30) from the same village two months ago. Srinivasa Rao is pressuring him to pay a thousand rupees for them, or to return cement stones. The two have clashed several times over the same issue. On Sunday evening, a similar altercation took place between them.

Against this backdrop, Ranga attacked Srinivasa Rao with a stick near him. Locals rushed Srinivasa Rao to the Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deceased had a wife, four daughters, and a son. The unexpected incident caused a great stir in the village. Rural SI M Laxman is investigating the case.