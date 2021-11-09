Andhra Pradesh: MBA graduate turned chain snatcher arrested in Hindupur

The MBA graduate, who turned into a chain snatcher to make easy money, was finally caught by the police. The details were revealed by DSP Ramya at a press conference held at Hindupur Rural Police Station. Abhilash, from Tumkur in Karnataka, has teamed up with Janath Kumar from Venkatapuram in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, an old convict in a hidden funding case, to complete his MBA and make easy money.



They resorted to chain snatching to purchase the technical equipment needed to uncover the secret funds. During this period, he committed chain snatching at Panduranganagar, Teachers Colony in Hindupur, Srinivasa Nagar, Alwyn Colony in Penukonda and Ramnagar in Anantapur.

The real issue came to light when Hindupur Rural CI Hahid Khan and SI Srinivas were identified and arrested while trying to sell their stolen gold chains in Hindupuram on Monday. Two two-wheelers worth Rs 1.90 lakh and eight gold chains weighing 30.50 tonnes worth Rs 15 lakh were seized from them. The accused were arrested and remanded.