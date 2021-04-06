Andhra Pradesh: MLA Roja urges cadre for huge majority for YSRCP in MPTC, ZPTC elections

YSRCP MLA Roja thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders for expressing concern on her health status and praying for her good health. She has made clear that she could not campaign in the election campaign as she is not in a position to walk for another month due to two major surgeries.

However, she called on YSRCP fans to support the Jagananna in the MPTC and ZPTC elections and give a huge majority. She asked to repeat the same results as in the recent municipal and corporation elections.









The APIIC chairperson Roja who underwent two major surgeries and was treated at the Chennai Malar Hospital was discharged last Saturday and reached home safely. Her husband RK Selvamani, daughter Anshu Malika, son Krishna Kaushik and family members met her and happily took her to their home in Chennai. Meanwhile, RK Selvamani said she would take rest at home in Chennai until her health is completely improved.