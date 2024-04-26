Bheemili developed with Rs 3,800 cr in TDP rule: Ganta

Visakhapatnam: Former TDP minister and Bheemunipatnam alliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the segment was developed with Rs 3,800 crore between 2014-19 in the TDP’s regime.

As part of the election campaign taken up in Anandapuram mandal here on Thursday, the TDP candidate stated that people in the constituency would compare the growth witnessed during the TDP’s governance with the YSRCP’s rule. He said that the signs of development made by the Telugu Desam Party were apparent in every village.

Among others, Srinivasa Rao said that Rs 6.5 crore development works were taken up in Mamidilova panchayat alone. Further, the former minister assured that after being elected as an MLA, he would accelerate the pending development works in all the villages of the constituency.

He appealed to the people not to believe the false propaganda of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that welfare programmes would be stopped if the BJP-TDP-JSP comes to power. He recalled that it was NTR’s government that initiated the welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh. Also, he assured that the present welfare schemes would not only be continued but also be enhanced.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP would never discontinue welfare schemes like the YSRCP and the schemes would be implemented as promised.

The TDP candidate said Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to ban alcohol in the state. He opined that women should question the Chief Minister and demand a response from him on the liquor ban. During the campaign, a large number of leaders and workers from the YSRCP joined the TDP. Bheemili constituency TDP in-charge Korada Rajababu and BJP in-charge Rama Naidu, among others, were present.