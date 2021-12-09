Andhra Pradesh: Mother kills her newborn girl baby in Tadikonda of Guntur

In a shocking incident, a newly born baby girl was brutally killed by her mother in the Guntur district. The heartbreaking incident came to light on Wednesday in Ravela village of Tadikonda mandal and the ANM M Swapna complained with the police. According to ANM, Bonta Lakshmi of Ravel gave birth to a baby girl on the 2nd of this month at Guntur GGH.



She was discharged from the hospital last Monday and the medical staff examined the baby and confirmed that he was healthy. On Tuesday, mother Bonta Lakshmi informed the baby that foam was coming from her mouth and the medical staff went and referred her to GGH.

Meanwhile, as the medical staff went to see the baby girl, the mother replied that the baby was dead and had been buried. The suspected ANM questioned the mother who replied that she had killed her daughter by putting a finger in the throat citing that she has already had two daughters.

Also, mother Lakshmi threatened ANM that she would commit suicide if she complains about the issue to anyone. However, ANM complained to the police. The sub-inspector Granthi Venkatadri said that the case is being registered and investigated.