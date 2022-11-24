Andhra Pradesh: Mother-son duo electrocuted to death in Palanadu district

In a tragic incident took place in Palanadu district of Andhra Pradesh, mother and son duo died due to electric shock while going to dry the clothes.

Going into the details, Angadi Nagamma (50) and Ramakoteswara Rao (30) from Indiranagar Colony of Karampudi town in the district were electrocuted while washing clothes on Thursday and died on the spot.

The locals who observed informed the officials of the electricity department and the police. The police reached the spot, registered a case and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.