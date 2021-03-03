Andhra Pradesh: Mudragada, other Kapu nadu leaders attend railway court

Amaravati: The VII metropolitan magistrate court for railways, Vijayawada, on Tuesday posted the next hearing of the case of attack on train at Tuni by Kapu Garjana agitators to March 16 when the copies of charge sheet would be furnished to those against whom Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered cases.

As the railway court summoned 40 persons involved in the incident, the first accused and Kapunadu leader Mudragada Padmanabham and 38 others attended the court on Tuesday. Tuni MLA D Ramalingeswara Rao and another person could not attend the court citing ill-health. Summons were not served to one more accused in the case named Prabhakar.

VII metropolitan magistrate court for railways magistrate Justice K Suresh Babu posted the next hearing to furnish the copies of charge sheets to all the accused in the case.

It may be noted that Kapu Garjana meeting convened at Tuni on January 31, 2016, to demand BC reservation for Kapus turned violent and the agitators squatted on railway track between Tuni-Hamsavaram railway stations and set fire to passing train Ratnachal Express. The RPF registered a case against 41 persons on the charges of arson and attack on train.

However, after coming to power, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lifted all the 51 cases pending on Tuni Kapunadu Garjana agitators. But the case registered by railway police is still going on.

Kapu JAC leaders and Advocates JAC gathered at the railway court in a big number on the occasion of Kapunadu leaders attending the hearing. Heavy police bandobust was arranged in the surroundings of the railway court to prevent any untoward incident as Kapunadu leader Mudragada Padmanabham was among hose attended the court.