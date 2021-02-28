Andhra Pradesh: Municipal Election fever grips in Vizianagaram, political parties begins campaign

The municipal elections heat in Andhra Pradesh has started in Vizianagaram with the ruling and opposition parties are campaigning aggressively. Candidates are moving forward strategically for the win. The major parties are taking the necessary steps to secure the mayor seat. The city is abuzz with parties campaign. YSRCP leaders are confident after winning the panchayat elections while opposition parties are also campaigning against the ruling party leaders. Both parties are moving strategically to gain the mayoral seat.

With the first election taking place since the transition from a municipality to a corporation, all parties are vying for the first mayor seat. Constituency in-charge Aditi Gajapathiraju from TDP is leading the cadre and impressing voters by campaigning in divisions every day. Vizianagaram legislator Kolagatla Veerabadra Swamy from the ruling YSRCP is taking all the steps to win in Municipal Elections. The TDP has already announced the name of Samanthakamani as its mayor candidate while YSRCP is yet to announce its candidate.

Meanwhile, the rebels has become a headache for YSRCP and disputes within the party also increased. It was alleged that theocal legislator Veerabadra Swamy of Kolagatla is giving tickets to his people hence the other leaders who pinned hopes are ready to contest as rebels, which turns into headache for the ruling YSRCP. With the competition going on in all 50 divisions, there is a lot of interest in who will ascend the mayoral pedestal.