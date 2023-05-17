Andhra Pradesh: Nandyal police arrests Bhuma Akhila Priya in Allagadda

Nandyal police arrested Bhuma Akhila Priya and her followers in Allagadda in the attack on AV Subba Reddy. Bhuma Akhila Priya was shifted to Nandyal Police Station.



It is known that in Nandyal constituency, followers of former TDP minister Bhuma Akhila Priya attacked senior leader AV Subba Reddy of the same party and seriously injured him.



Subbareddy was injured in the incident which took place in Kothapalle village of Nandyal mandal during TDP leader Lokesh's padayatra on Tuesday. He is currently undergoing treatment at Nandyal Government Hospital.