Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Saturday demanded the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to come to the rescue of the workers as they were suffering financially in the second wave of Corona virus infections.

Lokesh urged the government for extending Covid assistance in order to provide some relief to the families of the workers who were facing untold hardships. Work opportunities should be created for ensuring continuing livelihoods for the workers since they have worked hard in various projects. In a statement here, Lokesh extended his May Day greetings and recalled how the International Workers Day always stood as a symbol of how exploitation, dictatorship and oppression would not be acceptable to the people. It was by making sacrifices and agitations that the workers and all sections of society protected the Visakha Steel Plant. Now, they would not allow anybody to snatch away or steal the Steel Plant with backdoor methods.

Lokesh deplored that the workers were facing the Covid threat on the one side and not able to find work on the other hand. Lakhs of construction workers were thrown out of work and their families were suffering because of the thoughtless actions of the present rulers, he said.