Andhra Pradesh: National SC Commission team meets kin of Ramya who was murdered in Guntur

The National SC Commission team visited the family of Ramya, a recently murdered B.Tech student. A three-member team led by National SC Commission Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar consoled Ramya's family members in Guntur and inquired about the circumstances that led to the incident. The team has inquired into the conduct of the police and government in this regard. They stayed at Ramya's home for about 20 minutes and noted the details.



During the visit of the National SC Commission, there was a slight tension in Guntur as the police did not allow the representatives of various political parties to meet the team of the SC commission who were going to visit Ramya's family. The BJP Mahila Morcha leaders staged a protest and demanded to be allowed to meet commission. The police, however, not allowed forcibly pushed them away. The BJP activists stormed to Ramya's house and were stopped by the police. With this, there was a commotion. Against this backdrop, the BJP leader Nalini fell unconscious in the incident. BJP women leaders and Dalit groups have expressed outrage over the attitude of the police.



On the other hand, the Amaravati Dalit JAC alleged that harassment against Dalits has increased since the YSRCP government came to power. Dalit JAC leaders handed over the petition to the National SC Commission team at the R&B Guest House in Guntur. The leaders said that they had brought the issue of Dalits facing injustice to the notice of commission.