Drug dealers in the CCB net

Mangalore: CCB police have arrested four drug peddlers who were transporting the banned drug MDMA in a car from Bangalore to Mangalore. 270 grams of narcotic substances were seized from them.

On receiving information, the police intercepted the car driven by the traffickers in Deralkatte, Mangalore, and arrested the accused. The accused are Mohammad Amin Rafi (23), a resident of Bijai New Road near Bijai Church, Mangalore, Mohammad Sinan Abdullah (23), a resident of Bandasale House in Addur village, Mangalore; Mohammad Nauman (22), a resident of Bava Mahal, Bandar Mangalore JM Cross Road, and Mohammad Safeel (23), a resident of Kandimar House near Store House, Boliyar village, Ullal.

Police seized 270 grammes of MDMA drugs worth Rs 6,50,000, four mobile phone handsets, a Toyota Corolla car, and a digital weight scale worth Rs 14,85,500 from the accused. The accused used to buy drugs in Bangalore and sell them to students and the public in Karnataka and Kerala states. Among these, a drug trafficking case was registered against Mohammad Rafi at Mangalore South Police Station in 2021.

Police Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Sharanappa Bhandari, and CCB staff conducted the operation under the leadership of ACP Geeta Kulkarni of the CCB unit.