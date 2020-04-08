Andhra Pradesh: New Born babies in Kadapa are named as Corona Kumar, and Corona Kumari on doctors advise

Andhra Pradesh: In an interesting incident to be remembered in these times of crisis, the two newborn babies from two different families were named as Corona Kumar and corona kumari as a reminder of the hardships they overcame in being delivered during the crisis.

The incident took place at Vempalli mandal of Kadapa district where a doctor at SF Basha hospital recommended the two mothers Ramadevi and Sasikala who gave birth to a girl and boy on April 4 to name them after corona. Dr Basha said that both babies were healthy and advised the parents to increase awareness on the global pandemic. All appreciated the parents for agreeing with the doctor's recommendation of naming the babies after coronavirus.

While there is an objection from another section of people who stated that it would be embarrassing to the babied when they grow up; hence, they suggest that it would be better if they are named after the antibodies, which fights the coronavirus.

Two couples, hailing from Kadapa district- AP have named their new borns Corona Kumar & Corona Kumari, respectively. Reason being, they are born during the #CoronaOutbreak in the state. The parents named their kids following consultation with the doctors. pic.twitter.com/s2uY7CS1am — @CoreenaSuares (@CoreenaSuares2) April 7, 2020

Earlier, in the last week, two families in Uttar Pradesh named their babies 'Corona' and 'Lockdown' with a hope to keep a note of the coronavirus and the precautions to be taken. A baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janta Curfew was named 'Corona', while a boy born a week later in Deoria district of UP was named ''Lockdown''.